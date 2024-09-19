Grant to strengthen rice industry launched

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu announced the launch of a new planting grant program aimed at transforming Fiji’s rice industry and enhancing food security.

He emphasized that Fiji faces challenges in achieving self-sufficiency in rice production, with 88% of its rice currently being imported, which cost the country $42 million in 2022.

To address this, Fiji Rice Limited has been awarded an additional $150,000 in grant funding for the 2024-2025 planting season.

This grant aims to enhance rice production capacity and reduce Fiji’s dependency on imported rice.

“This support is designed to make rice farming more accessible and financially viable encouraging more individuals to engage in this vital industry. It is important to note that as a condition of this grant any farmer who receives assistance must supply 80% of their rice paddy to Fiji Rice Limited.”

Last year, Fiji Rice Limited received 1,301 metric tons of paddy from local farmers, and the new grant sets a target to increase this by 480 tons.

Rayalu acknowledged that high farming input costs are a major barrier to rice farming.

The grant will provide relief by partially covering these costs for both existing and new farmers, making rice farming more accessible and financially viable.

This initiative represents a significant step towards reducing Fiji’s reliance on imported rice, supporting local farmers, and strengthening the agricultural sector.