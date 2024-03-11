Government urged to respect employment guidelines

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has called on the government to continue to respect the guidelines and procedures when making appointments for key positions in government.

Seruiratu says this includes leadership in the government’s statutory organization and appointments to foreign missions.

Speaking in parliament this morning, Seruiratu says that by flouting the processes, the government is denying career civil servants and deserving candidates the opportunity to utilize their experience and expertise.

Article continues after advertisement

“To be able to transform our civil service into an effective and efficient administrative organ, the government will need to ensure that duly qualified individuals are recruited to key positions within the service, and the way to do that is to follow the established recruitment process.”

Seruiratu has raised concerns about how political allies of the current government are being appointed to represent Fiji at foreign missions.

He has called on the Prime Minister to reconsider the process of appointing the heads of missions.

The Opposition Leader says having the wrong people in positions of leadership in government agencies and foreign missions leads to the wastage of resources.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to give his right of reply on Friday.