Government tried for bipartisanship on Bill: Tabuya

Member of Parliament Lynda Tabuya says the government is still committed to changing the Constitution so that it truly reflects the will of the people.

The MP who gathered the fourth highest number of votes in the 2022 Gen-eral Elections acknowledges that changing the constitution was a promise she made to her voters.

She says the government tried its best to get the Opposition to work with them on this.

Article continues after advertisement

“Bipartisanship was never encouraged during the time when we were in opposition, but this time around we did reach out to the opposition to work in bipartisanship, but obviously it was not to be accepted by the other side.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica admits having high hopes prior to voting.

“We tried hard, and the very fact that four members from the oth-er side initially voted with us is a positive, and it just shows that if we continue to work and respect everybody, I think a lot more members from the other side will move across.”

Kamikamica says the commitment is there from many MPs to make amendments to the Constitution and rebuild Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.