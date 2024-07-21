Government to tackle Kadavu's basic infrastructure woes

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The deteriorating status of basic infrastructure on Kadavu Island has been identified as a pressing issue by the Ministry for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport,

During a recent visit, Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau emphasized the importance of addressing this issue to enhance the services provided by the government in the province of Kadavu.

Tuisawau acknowledged that the government is aware of the infrastructure challenges and is actively working to address them.

“To close the rural development gap, my Ministry has come up with the Regional Development Center Concept, which is part of the remodelled Public Works Department.”

This concept will be implemented on five islands including Kadavu, Lakeba, Ovalau, Taveuni, and Rotuma.

The aim is to enhance resilient infrastructure development, increase rural connectivity, and boost economic activities.

“Revival and resourcing of existing regional depots is part of this concept, serving as operational hubs for road maintenance and water infrastructure projects in rural communities. This will, in return, revive and bring to life the economic potential of our rural communities, in addition to upgrading basic needs such as proper access to water and energy.”

Tuisawau added that the concept will be funded partly by the government and will be complemented by contributions from donor partners.