Government to expand PSB grant to multiple media outlets

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The cabinet has agreed to open up the Public Service Broadcasting grant to other media organisations from the next financial year

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka issued this statement following decisions taken by Cabinet in its 11th and 12th meetings held on July 3rd and 15th.

In the past, Government had exclusively engaged Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) to provide public service broadcasting through radio and TV.

Rabuka says to ensure fairness and a level playing field in the media industry, the People’s Coalition Government intends to engage other service providers to ensure a wider reach on issues of public interest and fair competition in the media industry.