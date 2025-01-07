Government steps up against HMPV threat

[Source: DNA India]

The government has assured the public of its readiness to implement policies and allocate funding if necessary to address potential risks from the global outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

This is a respiratory virus gaining attention as it spreads rapidly during winter.

While HMPV is not new, its rising prevalence has placed strain on healthcare systems in China especially and few other European and Asian countries.

Current efforts in Fiji remain focused on closely monitoring developments and alerting travelers to countries facing outbreaks.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad expressed confidence in the Ministry of Health’s proactive approach.

“I think it’s monitoring, alerting our people and those who are travelling to these countries where there may be cases.”

He said that the Health Minister, Permanent Secretary and their teams are effectively assessing the situation and disseminating critical information to the public.

China is at the center of the current HMPV surge with the virus overwhelming hospitals in Northern provinces particularly among young children.

Emergency measures have been implemented to cope with the crisis but the healthcare infrastructure remains under severe pressure.

Media overseas reports states that the situation is further complicated by surges in other respiratory illnesses including influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae and Covid-19 which have overcrowded hospitals and stretched crematoriums.

Prof Prasad reiterates that travelers to China and countries which have recorded HMPV cases are being urged to protect themselves as pediatric hospitals report increased cases of pneumonia and lung infections.

By prioritizing monitoring and raising public awareness, Prof Prasad added that the Health Ministry aims to protect Fiji from potential risks while remaining adaptable to any changes.