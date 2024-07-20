Government services remain unaffected by global IT outage

The Ministry of Communication says they are closely following the developments in relation to ongoing global IT outage caused by a technical issue.

In a statement, the Ministry says CrowdStrike, a leading cybersecurity provider, has confirmed of the outage.

It says the government understands this news may raise concerns, and would like to assure the public that essential government services remain fully operational and unaffected by this outage.

Article continues after advertisement

It further says that businesses using CrowdStrike services are encouraged to consult CrowdStrike support portal for further information and updates.

It says a fix has already been deployed by CrowdStrike and it may take some time for it to be resolved.

The Ministry is closely and will provide further updates as required.