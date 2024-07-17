Government seeks province support in drug fight

[Source: File Photo]

Members of the Bua Provincial Council have been urged by the government to implement solutions and guidelines against drug issues in the province.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo highlighted this while officiating at the council meeting.

He says the government needs the support of the church and Vanua in the fight against drugs.

Vosarogo says the role of Police and plans for Military involvement is not enough as the support from the Vanua is very much needed.

Vosarogo adds that unfortunately Bua province is not spared from the illegal trading of drugs, based on the recent cases reported by Police.

The Bua Provincial Council meeting is currently underway at the Naulumatua House in Bua and will conclude tomorrow.