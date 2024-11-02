Government officially farewells outgoing President

The government today held a formal farewell ceremony for outgoing President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House, marking the end of his tenure as the nation’s sixth Head of State.

The farewell event featured a full guard of honor by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in a ceremonial display of respect and gratitude.

The ceremony began with Ratu Wiliame inspecting the 100-member guard of honor, stationed on the grounds of the State House.

The procession was a dignified moment as the outgoing President, accompanied by key officials, made his way to the State House for the traditional farewell proceedings.

During the farewell, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted that Ratu Wiliame embodied unity and the integrity of the state, both domestically and internationally.

“During your term, Sir, you opened State House to all Fijians. Thus, it truly became the People’s House, and you are truly the People’s President. Your Excellency, as you conclude your term as President, as our President, we wish you all the very best in your future endeavors. We know that you will continue to champion the success of every Fijian. Your Excellency, on behalf of a grateful nation, I offer my thanks for your service to Fiji, for your service to our region, and your service to the global community.”

Attendees at the ceremony included government ministers, the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the Commissioner of Police and Corrections, as well as members of the diplomatic corps.

Ratu Wiliame was sworn in as the sixth President of Fiji on 12 November 2021 succeeding Jioji Konrote.

At 57, he became the youngest President to have assumed the office.