Government enhances support for rural people

Fijians in rural and maritime areas who are benefiting from government food voucher assistance will now have more freedom in using the support, as it has now been cash assistance.

This was highlighted by Minister of Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya during a press conference last week.

Tabuya says that people in rural and maritime areas were unable to use their vouchers before as they were limited to only one supermarket.

The Minister says that people had to spend extra money on travel to reach this particular supermarket to do their shopping.

“So imagine the people of Vatulele travelling to Navua to go to Maxvalu for that voucher. They spent money on travel, and this was being done for years, so converting it to cash now gives them freedom.”

Tabuya says that people will now have more freedom to use their cash in markets, shops, and canteens that are more convenient to them.