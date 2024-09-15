Government committed to maritime industry development

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reiterated the government’s dedication to supporting the maritime industry, ensuring that Fijians and goods can move across the islands efficiently.

While officiating at the launch of Goundar Shipping’s two new vessels, the M.V. Lady Daya and the Motor Tanker Captain Lai, Rabuka highlighted the significance of these developments for both the company and the nation.

He says that this milestone strengthens Fiji’s maritime capabilities and fosters economic growth by improving connectivity between islands.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will continue to work closely with stakeholders, including Goundar Shipping, to ensure that our maritime infrastructure remains strong, safe, and sustainable for future generations.”



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Rabuka emphasized that Goundar Shipping Limited (GSL) now serves approximately 90 percent of Fiji’s population, holding the largest fleet and crew in the country.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Prime Minister also commended the Goundar family for their leadership in the maritime industry, providing vital services that connect Fiji’s islands and communities.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The event also featured the unveiling of Goundar Shipping’s new fast ferry service, Goundar Fast Ferry PTE Ltd.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Since its registration in 2010, GSL has significantly expanded its fleet, with notable additions such as the Lomaiviti Princess Series and further growth with vessels from Japan and South Korea.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]