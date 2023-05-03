Government committed to empowering women

Women Minister, Lynda Tabuya. [Source: Fiji Government]

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya says only 40% of the workforce are women.

Speaking during the launch of delightful laundry at Grantham Road, Raiwaqa Tabuya says that, as a government, they are committed to finding better ways in which they can economically empower women.

Tabuya says supporting small business startups such as delightful laundry is vital as it is a testament to the courage and perseverance required to take a leap of faith.

She adds that the new outlet has created employment opportunities for women and persons living with disabilities.