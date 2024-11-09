Girl guides inspire future leaders

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The government will continue prioritizing policies that empower, motivate, and include girls in Fiji.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica at the Fiji Girl Guides Association centennial celebrations.

He says despite the movement’s 100 years, much remains to be done for women’s leadership and inclusion in Fiji.

“Through various programs and policies, we are committed to creating an environment where our girls can thrive, learn, and grow into the leaders of tomorrow and perhaps become the first women prime minister that we ensure. The core values of guiding are community service, care for the environment, and personal growth.”

Kamikamica says Fiji Girls Guides has come a long way in changing the pathway for women in Fiji.

Miss Hibiscus Melania Tora has also joined the movement, encouraging young girls to strive for better opportunities.

She is urging young girls to use the platform as a launching pad to dream big and aim to make a difference in the world around them and challenge women to take up leadership and influential roles, speaking up for the issues that plague us.

More than a thousand girl’s guides from all divisions gathered at Suva’s Albert Park to celebrate the final day of the association’s centennial celebration.