Girl Guides champion social change

Elenoa Vakabuwaqa [left] with Fone Saumaibulu

As part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, the Fiji Girl Guides Association is focusing on key social issues affecting young women, including drug abuse, HIV, and teenage pregnancies.

Association Chair Elenoa Vakabuwaqa says it is their responsibility to equip girls with the knowledge and confidence needed to make informed decisions, and break the cycle of disadvantage that often impacts their lives.

Vakabuwaqa says many of these issues are due to limited access to education and healthcare, particularly in rural and remote areas.

She says the centennial event includes workshops, performances, and forums where the girls will have a platform to share their views and discuss solutions.

“We’re trying to advocate on how we brought in guiding from the past until today. And how we’re going to get guiding to the next level in future. We’re trying to inspire our girls into what they can advocate and promote what they have within themselves.”

Vakabuwaqa says this year’s theme, “Empowering Our Future Leaders, Honoring Our Past, and Inspiring Our Future,” reflects the core values that have guided their movement.

The Association’s Centennial Closing Ceremony will be held at Albert Park in Suva this Friday which will be attended by young girls, alumni and other representatives.