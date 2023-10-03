Gavoka eyes Indian investors

Minister of Tourism, Viliame Gavoka [right] with Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan [Source: India in Fiji/Facebook]

The government plans to attract investors from India to invest in Fiji’s tourism industry.

Minister of Tourism, Viliame Gavoka says some prominent Indian hotel groups are being targeted for this particular venture.

Gavoka says he intends to accomplish these plans during his tenure as Tourism Minister.

“For me, with my tourism hat, I’d like to see some big Indian chains here. Two that come to mind are the Oberoi and the Taj. They would be as big as the brand we have here in Fiji today.”

Gavoka says flight connectivity will be an issue between the two countries to accommodate visitors from India.

The Minister says that Fiji needs to have five connecting flights weekly to Singapore to accommodate the Indian market and is hoping that our national carrier, Fiji Airways considers this option.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan says he is optimistic that the two countries will achieve more together in the future.

Gavoka attended the Friendship Festival as India commemorated the 75th anniversary of its diplomatic presence in Fiji.