Gavoka applauds the contribution of women in Fiji

Education Minister Viliame Gavoka says gender equality and empowerment of women and girls should be at the forefront of our educational system.

In his message on International Women’s Day, Gavoka conveys his heartfelt gratitude to all the women in Fiji.

He says the government is committed to providing inclusive and equitable quality education to empower women and girls.

Gavoka stresses that through the education system, they are committed to providing young women and girls with opportunities to succeed in their academic and personal pursuits to become leaders and change-makers in our society.



He adds it is essential to engage parents, communities, and civil society in efforts to promote gender equality in education.



Gavoka says today we should commit ourselves to building a more just and equal world, where all women are empowered to achieve their dreams and lead fulfilling lives.



