Funding sought for Labasa traffic solutions

The government is aware of the infrastructure and traffic congestion issues in Labasa town.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says these issues will require proper planning to find a suitable solution.

Rabuka acknowledges the concerns raised by business operators and has been urging the Ministry of Finance to allocate funds to address them.

He also confirms that a bypass road for Labasa town remains part of the plan.

“So, it is on the planning board. How quickly it comes about is the question now, and I’m pressing for the Minister of Finance if they can make available funds in next year’s budget. I had asked for that. All we have to do now is to find out where, and in the meantime whether we can increase the capacity of the old railway bridge. ”

Recently, members of the public and carrier operators have expressed frustration over the long queues in Labasa town on a daily basis.

Another factor contributing to the road traffic congestion, especially during peak hours, is the road leading to the Damodar City complex, which has only one entry and exit point.