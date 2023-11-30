French Ambassador and AG address crucial bilateral matters

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga (left), French Ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier LEGER [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

French Ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier LEGER, engaged in talks with the Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga, earlier this week.

Minister Turaga reiterated Fiji’s strong friendship with France, emphasizing the significant role rugby plays in creating new opportunities for Fijians in France.

The discussions covered crucial topics, including travel visa requirements, holding importance for both nations on various fronts.

The Attorney-General expressed the government’s sincere appreciation to the invaluable support by France towards Fijian rugby players during the World Cup 2023.

Among the matters discussed was the upcoming judges’ elections for the International Criminal Court (ICC). The French ambassador provided insights into this important process.

During the meeting, both sides conveyed mutual gratitude for the opportunity to engage in fruitful discussions and align on areas of shared interest and understanding.”