Free eye clinics around the country soon

People with eye issues stand to benefit from free eye clinics which will begin across the country next month.

This is an initiative by Island Eye Clinic in partnership with New Vision of Fiji.

The eye clinic, a subsidiary of Island Group of Companies, has been providing free clinics at Island Medical Centre on Extension Street in Suva since April 1.

Managing director Azad Ali says the free eye clinics will continue until the end of this month before they embark on the free mobile eye clinics around the country with New Vision of Fiji.

He says they are in the process of getting the vehicle that will be used for the mobile eye screenings ready and plan to be out in the communities from next month.

He says the eyes are just as important as the heart or any other organ in the human body and people need to get them checked before it is too late and they lose their eyesight.

Ali says anyone that needs an eye checkup or know someone who does, should visit either Island Eye Clinic or New Vision of Fiji.

