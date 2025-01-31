FRCS boosts workforce

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is rebuilding its workforce after pandemic-related redundancies.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh stresses the need to rebuild staff capacity to ensure the organization operates effectively, particularly in areas such as border security.

Singh also highlighted FRCS’s collaboration with international partners to combat transnational crimes.

Singh says targets can only be met with the right resources.

“A lot of those numbers have now been rehired, we’ve rehired quite a lot of staff, we are very close to a full complement and we are now looking at optimizing our operations, looking at productivity across the board and looking at our systems as well.”

Singh adds that border protection remains a top priority, with stronger ties being forged with key international partners.

“Build capacity within our people and work with development partners, Australian border force, NZ customs and also US customs and Canadian as well to try and make sure that we are looking at holistic approach to managing our borders.”

Chair Malakai Naiyaga says capacity-building efforts remain on track to counter emerging threats.

Naiyaga says several key projects are also underway, focused on advanced scanning and risk assessment technologies to intercept contraband and harmful goods before they enter the country.