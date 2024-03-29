Former PM extends Easter blessings

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama extends his Easter wishes to Fijians, recognizing the significance of Good Friday and the joyous celebration of Easter Sunday.

In his message, he reflects on the narrative of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice and resurrection.

He emphasizes its universal message of love and redemption.

Bainimarama is calling on Fijians to unite in solidarity and to direct thoughts and prayers towards families affected by recent floods.

He urges prayers for the health and well-being of those facing illness as well as for the safety of Fijian peacekeepers serving abroad, separated from their loved ones.

His message resonates with themes of hope and resilience, encouraging individuals to embody the noble virtues exemplified by Jesus Christ.

As Fijians gather with loved ones during this long weekend, the former PM is encouraging everyone to embrace the spirit of compassion and love in all aspects of life.