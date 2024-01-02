Former PM criticizes coalition government

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [File Photo]

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama claims that the coalition government has only changed Fiji for the worse.

In his New Year’s message, Bainimarama states that a year ago, his government handed over the reins to the coalition in accordance with the Constitution.

He believed that all political parties and politicians would rise to the responsibility of leadership.

Bainimarama alleges that independent institutions have become impotent, allowing a vindictive few to pursue an agenda of retribution and division.

He expresses pride in the hard work done by Fijians that has kept the economy recovering.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka asserts that Fiji is emerging from 16 years of restrictive dictatorial rule.

In the first 12 months, the coalition government has made visible progress, restoring freedom that empowers Fijians to express their views publicly without fear of persecution.

Rabuka highlights the removal of an oppressive law that had hung over the media like a sword poised to strike.