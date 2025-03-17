Former civil servant jailed

Source: Supplied

A former education employee has been sentenced to seven years for financial fraud.

The scheme drained over $341,000 from government funds.

Rahul Ravikash Kumar, who worked in the Ministry’s Transport Assistance Unit was convicted of 58 corruption-related offences.

The charges included 56 counts of money laundering, unauthorized modification of data and obtaining financial advantage.

Between April 2017 and June 2020, Kumar illegally accessed the ministry’s Financial Management Information System (FMIS) to manipulate data and divert funds for personal gain.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) charged him in April 2021, and he pleaded guilty to all charges in July 2023.

Resident Magistrate Jeremaia Savou outlined the gravity of the offence and ruled out any suspension of the custodial term.

Kumar will serve a minimum of five years before being eligible for parole.

The court also noted that the stolen $341,981.81 has not been recovered, nor has any restitution been made.

Kumar has been given 28 days to appeal the ruling.

