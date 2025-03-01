Folk music to ignite Holi Masti event

file photo

Vibrant traditional folk music will take center stage at the highly anticipated FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti event tomorrow, as a talented group of young musicians prepare to deliver a high energy performance.

The group led by Daniel Junior, comprises of talented and upcoming musicians and singers.

Junior says the group has been rehearsing for weeks to bring the rich tradition of Holi folk songs to life.

“So the preparation for this event has been going quite well. And as for the audience, they can expect a high energy performance from our team, which is what is actually required while singing chautal, jogira, chuthkula and sadanand, which are the folk songs that are sung during the Holi celebration. And we really hope the audience will enjoy it, sing and dance along and have a lot of fun.”

Junior highlights the unique cultural significance of Holi in Fiji, noting its ability to unite individuals from diverse religious backgrounds.

He stresses the power of music and entertainment in bridging cultural divides, regardless of language.

The FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti event, will commence at 3pm at the Damodar City Centre Carpark.

Attendees can anticipate a vibrant atmosphere featuring food stalls, a live DJ, and captivating performances, including Jogira, chautal, and Bollywood dance routines.

