FNU urges Fijians to be cautious of fake online learning platforms

The Fiji National University is issuing a public warning regarding a deceptive online site advertisement promoting free online courses.

It says the online site is posing as the official Fiji Ministry of Education page on Facebook; however, it is a scam.

It says that along with the free online courses, the online site also states the offer of incentives like free laptops and scholarships for top students, and it displays the FNU logo, creating a false sense of legitimacy.

Article continues after advertisement

The university says this page is not affiliated with FNU in any way and condemns the deceptive use of its brand on this scam online site.