FNU to restart development at Naiyaca Campus

The Fiji National University has confirmed its plans to restart the development of the new Naiyaca Campus in Labasa.

The decision was made during the 58th FNU Council Meeting in Labasa.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the Naiyaca Campus represents a significant leap forward in providing quality education opportunities to the people of Macuata, Bua, Cakaudrove provinces, and beyond.

Nabobo-Baba says they are dedicated to making higher education and TVET more accessible by aligning their efforts with the government’s commitment to equitable resource distribution.

The Vice-Chancellor says the university is committed to serving the people of the Northern Division.

By promoting research and innovation through collaborative efforts between academia and industry partners, FNU aims to tackle local challenges and stimulate sustainable development within the Northern Division.

Professor Nabobo-Baba says the curricula will range from certificate courses to advanced degrees, ensuring inclusivity and catering to a diverse student body.

She adds they will also integrate practical experiences such as internships with industry partnerships into academic programmes ensuring that graduating students are well-prepared for either entering the workforce or launching their enterprises.