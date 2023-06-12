FNU thanks President for availing land

[Source: Photo Supplied]

The Fiji National University has presented a “Matanigasau” to President and Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House.

The traditional apology was to acknowledge the President and the people of Macuata for the land that was given to the university to be developed for tertiary education provisions in the North.

Ratu Wliame says that he was grateful for the university’s acknowledgment of the traditional custodians of the land.

Tui Macuata has also accepted the apology on behalf of the other paramount chiefs of the Northern Division.

He also confirmed his full support for FNU’s plans to fully develop its campus in the north.

FNU Chancellor and Chair of Council, Semesa Karavaki, says the university would be able to progress with its development plans in the North following the visit to the Tui Macuata.

The visit is also part of the university’s commitment to demonstrating its deep appreciation to the landowners of Fiji for their overwhelming generosity and support towards the national tertiary institution.

FNU representatives have also visited the Nailaga village elders in Ba, who are the landowners of the FNU Ba Campus.