FNPF disbursed $467 million under unemployment assistance

The Fiji National Provident Fund has paid out $467 million to its members under COVID-19 unemployment assistance, compared to a decrease of $33.8 million in 2021.

Speaking at the Annual Member Forum in Labasa, Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says this because many members resumed their work.

He says they will continue to pay out members as and when they qualify for this scheme.

Article continues after advertisement

“The pandemic has demonstrated that nothing is ever certain, and our model and operation style must be more adaptable and sustainable.” Although things gradually continue to improve, the FNPF team is doing its best to step up and deliver.”



Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu.

Vodonaivalu says as of June 30, 2022, there are 398,593 voluntary and compulsory members.