FNA highlights safety gaps

Fiji Nursing Association has raised serious concerns about the challenges faced by maritime nurses, particularly in terms of safety, equipment, and pay.

President Dr. Alisi Vudiniabola claims that many nurses working in rural and outer islands operate without proper safety gear, often purchasing their own equipment.

Dr. Vudiniabola stresses this lack of resources is putting both the nurses and patients at risk.

“We are talking about a nurse who swam from the middle of the sea with a patient, with a patient on a drift across to a reef that happened during the day. If it had happened in the night, they would have drowned, they didn’t have any safety equipment.”

Dr. Vudiniabola believes that the lack of adequate compensation has led to frustration and burnout among nurses working in these often isolated communities.

In response, Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu assured the public that the government is addressing these concerns.

“So that they can carry out their work effectively and by resources I mean equipping them with the necessary means of transportation and we are doing that in the last financial year, this financial year, and we will continue with ensuring that the nurses have a mode of transportation.”

Dr. Lalabalavu says they understand the importance of their role, and the Ministry is prioritizing health personnel’s safety and well-being.