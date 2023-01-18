Five-year-old drowns in hotel pool

A five-year-old child is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

Police say the victim drowned while swimming in a pool with his cousins.

The incident happened at a hotel in Nadi yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

The investigation continues.

The drowning death toll currently stands at seven, compared to two for the same period last year.

The police are again reiterating the importance of proper supervision and the fact that children should never be left in the care of other children.