Five police officers charged with dangerous driving

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

A statistical analysis by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution reveals that five of the six police officers charged last month for serious crimes other than sexual violence offences were under the influence of alcohol.

The accused officers include a 46-year-old, two 27-year-olds, a 50-year-old, and a 36-year-old.

The ODPP says they were charged with dangerous driving and failing to undergo breath analysis.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old police officer was charged with dangerous driving; however, this matter was withdrawn after police failed to file the charges within the statutory timeframe.

A 44-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and criminally intimidating his 48-year-old de facto partner.

The ODPP says there were 51 accused persons, 10 were juveniles and six were police officers charged with serious crimes last month.

They were charged with a total of 62 counts of separate incidents in January.