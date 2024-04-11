Fisheries station expands into prawn hatchery

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Dreketi Fisheries Station on Vanua Levu is expanding its services in the Northern Division, with a Prawn Hatchery anticipated to open in June 2024.

Construction of the prawn hatchery is underway and is targeted to be completed by the end of May.

Fisheries Assistant Officer overlooking Aquaculture in the Northern Division, Joeli Tupou, says apart from supplying Tilapia fingerlings to the farmers, the station is now targeting to supply about 300,000 prawns this year alone.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He adds that they’re planning to start supplying to farmers by the end of July.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The hatchery aims to support 75 prawn farmers in the Northern Division in its first year of operation.