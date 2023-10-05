Two separate fire incidents in Nadi

Nadi witnessed two separate fires in less than 24 hours.
The first blaze took place in the quiet residential neighbourhood of Solovi, leaving a 5-bedroom concrete house in ruins.
The fire was reported to the National Fire Authority at 8:50am today.
Upon arrival by the firefighters, the house was fully engulfed in flames.
All occupants including four adults and three children, escaped unharmed
Last night, a separate fire incident occurred at Nadi Town, affecting a vacant commercial building owned by Challenge Plaza.
The blaze partially destroyed the building.
Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause.
