Two separate fire incidents in Nadi

Nadi witnessed two separate fires in less than 24 hours.

The first blaze took place in the quiet residential neighbourhood of Solovi, leaving a 5-bedroom concrete house in ruins.

The fire was reported to the National Fire Authority at 8:50am today.

Upon arrival by the firefighters, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

All occupants including four adults and three children, escaped unharmed

Last night, a separate fire incident occurred at Nadi Town, affecting a vacant commercial building owned by Challenge Plaza.

The blaze partially destroyed the building.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause.