Infant perishes in a house fire

[File Photo]

Police are investigating the death of a five-month-old baby following a fire in Navosa yesterday.

Police say the incident happened in the afternoon.

It is believed the baby was left alone at home while a parent went to a nearby shop.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s alleged the fire started from unattended cooking.

A joint investigation by the police and the National Fire Authority is underway.

Police say they will be investigating the element of negligence.

Parents are once again reminded that accidents can occur at any given time, which is why children should never be left unsupervised.