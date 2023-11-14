Family left homeless after house fire

A family has been left homeless after their two-bedroom house was destroyed in a fire tonight along Airport Road in Waiqele, Labasa.

The house belonged to 33-year-old Ashneel Raj, a firefighter with the Fire Rescue Team at the Labasa Airport.

Raj, his parents and an aunt escaped uninjured before their house was engulfed in flames around 10 o’clock tonight.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands that the fire was caused by a Diya lit in the kitchen, which swiftly spread to other parts of the house within minutes.

The National Fire Authority has contained the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses, and firefighters are still at the scene to avoid re-ignition.