23 fire incidents in two months displaces 84 people

Dravuni St fire [Source: Supplied]

The National Fire Authority has raised concerns as just within the first two months of this year, 23 residential fires have occurred leaving 84 people displaced.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says the known estimated cost of damage from these fires has been set at $1.8million.

In the first four days of this month alone, the NFA has recorded four incidents.

On Sunday, a house was destroyed by fire at Nabuli Village, in Dreketi, Rewa.

The incident which happened at around 8pm has left four people displaced.

The estimated cost of damage stands at $200,000.

Earlier on Sunday, another fire destroyed a home in Drekeiwaila, Wainibuku, Nasinu.



[File Photo]

Three people, including the homeowner, have lost everything in this incident.

The third incident occurred last Saturday in Vatamai, Lautoka at around 9.30am.

The Lautoka Fire Station screw managed to save part of the four-bedroom timber and corrugated iron house.

The house belonged to a construction company employee who was in Suva but his wife was at home at the time of the incident.

A total of eight people have been displaced by the fire.

Meanwhile, last Friday afternoon, another house burnt down in Dravuni Street, Lautoka.

The three-bedroom house was vacant at the time of the fire.

The estimated cost of damage is estimated at $100,000.

Investigations will be carried out to determine the probable cause of fires.

Sowane says their investigations reveal that a number of homes were vacant at the time of the fire and their command centers and nearby stations were notified late.

He says too often they are arriving at the scene when the fire is at the free-burning stage and by then it’s too late to save a house or structural property.