Fire Chief urges health focus amid risks

Firefighters are urged to prioritize their health and safety.

Acknowledging their efforts on International Firefighters Day, National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane stressed the dangerous nature of their profession globally.

He adds that thousands of firefighters are injured or killed annually due to heart conditions, rescue accidents, and hazardous exposure.

In Fiji, the NFA has lost 26 firefighters since 2007, with over half of these deaths from heart attacks, kidney failure, diabetes, pneumonia, and asthma.

Since 2006, five officers retired medically, mostly due to diabetes-related amputations.

Sowane highlighted a global decline in fire service applicants due to health and injury risks.

However, Fiji has seen the opposite trend, receiving thousands of applications for recruitment drives.

The NFA is progressing towards growth and excellence through MOUs with fire departments in Queensland, Australia, Taiwan, and Samoa.

These partnerships support technical training for their new Paramedic and Health Services Department.

The NFA is also preparing for Urban Search and Rescue and Swift Water Rescue training, alongside inter-agency collaboration on disaster preparedness and response.

