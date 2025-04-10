Finau celebrates graduation milestone

It was a moment of joy and pride for Mikaela Finau as he graduated today, a milestone that marked the end of years of hard work and dedication.

The Sigatoka resident shared that he was feeling a whirlwind of emotions happiness, uncertainty, and even a little sadness unable to fully put into words what he was experiencing.

He reflected on how hard he had worked for this day, yet still found it hard to believe it had finally arrived.

Article continues after advertisement

With his graduation, Mikaela looks forward to the future, but he carries with him the love and strength of his mother, knowing that whatever comes next, he is prepared to face it with the resilience she taught him.

He says that his mother has been his rock, supporting him throughout his education and raising him single-handedly after his father’s death, making countless sacrifices to ensure his success.

“Well, actually, I lost my dad when I was in Year 12. And then from then on, in Year 13 and during my three years of study at USP, I was so close to throwing in the towel, to giving up. But thankfully, because of a very strong and supportive woman—my mum—and a very good support system, I didn’t.My extended family was very supportive. The constant encouragement, the prayers, the phone calls to check on us—these have been the cornerstone of our achievement.”

Finau urges all students to honor the sacrifices made by their parents for the sake of a better future.

Loata Maram Finau, the mother of Mikaela, says she is feeling overwhelmed and wishes her husband were here to see their son prosper in life.

“I feel very emotional because the very person who was supposed to be standing by my side is not here anymore. I feel he should have been here. Had he stayed around a little bit longer, he would have shared with us the excitement and celebration of today’s graduation.”

She encourages all parents to always motivate their children and instill good values in them, as this is key to shaping their future.

However, today 1,881 students graduated from the University of the South Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.