Financial literacy key to success

[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

Landowners can only taste true success through financial literacy, a sharp sense of business acumen, and strategic partnerships.

These are the key areas the Ministry’s Land Use Division is focusing on to help landowning communities.

Minister Filimoni Vosarogo says they want landowners to be equipped with the skills to make sound financial decisions so they can engage in sustainable development and investment.

He says landowners should explore opportunities that not only benefit their families but also contribute to economic development.

“I believe that when landowners and investors understand the importance of fair and transparent agreements, we can create an environment where economic growth is sustainable and inclusive.”

Vosarogo was speaking at the Land Use Division’s landowners’ workshop