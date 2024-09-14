Financial discipline crucial to boost iTaukei economy

Vasu mentioned that the Ministry, through various iTaukei institutions has a significant fund aimed at supporting iTaukei business owners who struggle to secure loans from financial institutions.

iTaukei Ministry Minister Ifereimi Vasu has stressed the need for disciplined saving and effective financial management to boost the iTaukei economy.

Addressing attendees at the Ratu Kadavulevu School’s centennial celebrations, Vasu praised the promising opportunities for iTaukei businesses but warned about the risks of financial mismanagement.

Vasu mentioned that the Ministry, through various iTaukei institutions has a significant fund aimed at supporting iTaukei business owners who struggle to secure loans from financial institutions.

However, he refrained from disclosing the exact amount of the funds available.

“We have a large sum of money to assist in Itaukei business management. This funding is generated from the Itaukei Land Trust Board, and the Ministry also has funds set aside for this initiative. Therefore, we should ensure that we utilize it wisely and avoid any misuse.”

In response to questions from RKS Old Boys about how ministries plan to support iTaukei business owners, Vasu stressed the need for proper direction and management to ensure that iTaukei businesses can thrive and contribute meaningfully to Fiji’s economy.

He expressed optimism that the iTaukei economy has great potential, but he reiterates that it requires sound financial planning and responsible use of resources to achieve sustainable growth.