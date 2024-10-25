Financial challenges at Father Law Home

The Father Law Home located in Wailekutu, Lami is calling for support from the public.

The aged-care facility is primarily funded by donations from individuals and community groups and looks after women and men who have nowhere else to live.

Facility Manager, Joeli Moceivale says they are short of cash flows to help fund their careers’ salaries, pay bills, and buy food and hygiene products for the residents.

“Father Law is appealing to the members of the public for financial support to meet our needs. Cash flow is currently a great challenge here at Father Law.”

Moceivale says while business houses have been providing support, they still need assistance in some areas.

The Home has also applied for government assistance, but says they have to meet certain criteria before they qualify for the assistance.