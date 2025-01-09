Fiji’s strategic growth plans take shape

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, chaired the second round of the Master Plan Steering Committee, marking another milestone in the development of Fiji’s long-term strategic growth plans.

Nalumisa says that the meeting, builds on the first session held in November last year, was an important step in advancing the vision for a transformative future for the nation.

He adds that the inaugural Steering Committee meeting laid the foundation by discussing the Strategic Vision, Collaborative Framework, and Initial Assessment of Key Challenges.

The Minister also highlighted the critical role that the agencies involved play in driving Fiji’s future collectively. The presence of these key agencies during today’s meeting reaffirmed the importance of collaboration in Fiji’s progress.

Nalumisa also expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the contributions made thus far by all stakeholders involved in the process.

The meeting served as a significant platform for further solidifying the collaborative efforts required to turn the Strategic Master Plan into reality.

The initiative is set to guide Fiji’s development over the coming years, with a particular focus on Viti Levu and the urban centers of Greater Suva, Nadi, and Lautoka.