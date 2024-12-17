Fiji’s Heads of Missions gather for historic meeting

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Thirteen of Fiji’s Heads of Missions are in the country for a three-day consultation that will commence tomorrow.

This is the first such meeting bringing together the country’s Heads of Missions from around the world to deliberate on national priorities.

The government says this is critical as the government has recently launched the National Development Plan, the Foreign Policy White Paper, and the ongoing National Defence and Security Strategy, and sector plans across the entire government system.

It says during the consultation, the way forward, including ensuring the full translation of strategic goals, will be outlined.

Meanwhile, these Heads of Missions had also presented their traditional welcome or “Sevusevu” to the Head of State President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu yesterday.

The Heads of Missions participating in the three (3)-day consultations are as follows:

1. Fiji’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, New York, United States

2. Fiji’s Permanent to the United Nations and Other International Organisations, Geneva, Switzerland

3. Fiji High Commission in Canberra, Australia

4. Fiji High Commission in Wellington, New Zealand

5. Fiji High Commission in London, United Kingdom

6. Fiji High Commission in New Delhi, India

7. Fiji High Commission in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

8. Fiji Embassy in Washington D.C, United States

9. Fiji High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

10. Fiji Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia

11. Fiji’s Embassy in Beijing, People’s Republic of China

12. Fiji’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

13. Fiji’s Roving Ambassador at the Headquarters, Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Suva.