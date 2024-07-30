Fiji's cultural diversity a tourism asset: Gavoka

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

There are immense opportunities for Fiji to benefit from increased trade and investment with India’s growing economy and technological advancements.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka while speaking at the Shree Hanumant Katha at King Charles Park, in Nadi.

Gavoka says the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Fiji offers unique opportunities to boost tourism, attracting visitors from India and around the world.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the Shree Hanumant Katha is not just a religious event but a celebration of our collective commitment to fostering unity, peace and mutual respect.

Gavoka adds that Fiji is a nation blessed with a vibrant tapestry of cultures and religions.

He adds that since the arrival of the indentured Girmitiyas in 1874, the Hindu religion, particularly Sanatan Dharma, has been an integral part of the national identity.

The Minister says that the values of tolerance, acceptance, and celebration of diversity have been the cornerstones of our society.