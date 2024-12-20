Fiji's commitment to marine stewardship strengthened

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted the nation’s commitment to advancing marine science, innovation, and environmental conservation while commissioning the Yau Dikevi, the new research vessel for the Lands and Mineral Resources Ministry this morning.

During the launch at Novotel Lami, he said the state-of-the-art vessel would play a vital role in deepening Fiji’s understanding of its oceanic ecosystems.

The PM said the vessel demonstrated the nation’s dedication to science, innovation, and good environmental stewardship.

He said the Yau Dikevi represented a milestone in Fiji’s journey to protect its marine environment, a resource critical to the nation’s cultural and ecological heritage.

“This moment marks a significant milestone in our journey towards the deepening of our understanding of the ocean, one of the most vital yet still mysterious elements of the planet earth we live on.”

Rabuka said the vessel launch marked a renewed commitment to the pursuit of knowledge and to the protection of Fiji’s marine ecosystem, part of which is also the interconnectivity to the lore – the traditional knowledge of the people and the land and seas that surround Fiji.

He said the launch was seen as a significant step towards Fiji’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development, aligning with the government’s broader initiatives to protect marine ecosystems and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The PM said the commissioning of the Yau Dikevi signified not only a new chapter in Fiji’s marine research capabilities but also a renewed dedication to harmonizing science and tradition in the stewardship of the nation’s natural resources.