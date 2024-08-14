Fiji's climate leadership sets example for regional and global practices

Dr. Sivendra Michael [Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Michael, states that Fiji’s voice in international negotiations on various concerns continues to be cited in regional and international discussions on best practices.

Dr. Sivendra Michael says the decision to merge Fiji’s environment and climate change portfolios is based on the Prime Minister’s strategic vision for a unified and resilient Fiji.

He states that they are ensuring their approaches continue to be people-centered, as the well-being and health of our environment, climate, and people are interconnected.

Dr. Michael shares that Fiji was the first country in the world to ratify the Paris Agreement and pass legislation to address the impact of climate change on national maritime boundaries.

“Fiji has also played a leading role in the application of parametric insurance, sovereign bonds, and other innovative financial mechanisms to support climate action. These are all initiatives we can be proud of, but irrespective of these achievements, we need to scale up our response dramatically to ensure we keep pace with the threats we face.”

Dr. Michael says Fiji’s efforts can benefit the rest of the Pacific as the entire region is facing increasing pressure to intensify efforts to combat climate change-related challenges.

He adds that ensuring engagement in the right way is increasingly important when it comes to communicating approaches and experiences that others can learn from.

Dr. Michael emphasizes ensuring their ability to demonstrate effective domestic policy, both in Fiji and across the region.