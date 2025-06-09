Fijians warned to be cautious as police step up patrols

[File Photo]

Police have issued a stern warning as illegal activities, arrests, deaths, and fatal accidents rise across the country, especially this month.

Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga states that anyone who breaks the law should be ready to face the full force of it.

He said the police are committed to maintaining law and order nationwide through an operation running from December 15 to January 15.

“We would like to ensure that all boots are on the ground so that all Fijians enjoy the festive season responsibly and safely.”

ACP Lutunauga states the operation focuses on public safety across communities, business districts, and major highways during the festive season.

He adds that police visibility has increased with officers on the ground to deter crime and respond quickly to incidents.

He also explained that the operation includes continuous road patrols and targeted surveillance to prevent burglary, drug offences, and other crimes.

ACP Lutunauga is urging Fijians to be careful with their behaviour and decisions during these challenging times.

