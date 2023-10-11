Fijians successfully repatriated from Israel

Ben Gurion Airport

Fijian soldiers serving in the Middle East are reported to be safe though there is a heightened state of alert.

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua made this announcement while revealing the successful repatriation of 198 Fijians from Israel.

These individuals include students studying Agriculture in Israel, who returned to Fiji on a Fiji Airways flight that landed at Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv.

Article continues after advertisement

This flight accommodated a diverse group of international travellers, including 13 Australians, 16 New Zealanders, eight Samoans, two Canadians, two Filipinos, and two Americans.

Tikoduadua has emphasized the readiness of Fijian military contingencies in case the conflict escalates, with close monitoring by committees and ground commanders leading Fijian troops in UN missions.

“The stories of resilience, unity, and courage from our repatriated citizens and those still serving overseas bolster our national resolve. This operation and our ongoing efforts emphasize Fiji’s commitment to its people, our place as a responsible global actor, and our unyielding Fijian spirit.”

Regarding the government’s plans to establish an Embassy in Jerusalem, Tikoduadua noted that it’s a Cabinet decision still in progress, but safety concerns in the current situation in Israel are being considered.



Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua

He reveals that the National Integrated Coordination Center has been placed on high alert to oversee the Israel situation.

This centre, he says comprises of representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the RFMF, and the Police, who recently convened to discuss their options and next steps.

Tikoduadua commended Fiji Airways and its courageous crew members for their commitment to flying into a nation at war, underlining their dedication to ensuring the safety of the Fijian people.

He also confirmed ongoing coordination with the Israel Defence Force and international entities to locate and support Fijians in the Middle East, including those serving in UN Missions.

The Fiji Airways flight will land in Nadi at 3am tomorrow.