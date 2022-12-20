Police on high alert

Social Democratic Liberal Party member Jope Koroisavou

The Fiji Police Force says it is concerned with the gatherings around the venue of today’s Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board meeting.

This comment comes as SODELPA’s Jope Koroisavou was taken in for questioning by Police earlier today.

Koroisavou was gathering signatures to petition the SODELPA Management Board on the direction it should take in forming a coalition for the next government.

He was gathering signatures at the FTA Hall in Suva.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the force is concerned with gatherings close to the meeting venue.

Qiliho confirms they have brought Koroisavou in for questioning.

This is a developing story.