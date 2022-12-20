Koroisavou to petition SODELPA board, no endorsement says Duru

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member Jope Koroisavou is this morning receiving signatures to petition the party’s Management Board on the direction it should take as to who it should form the government with.

FBC News understands that he will present the results to the Management Board in a meeting expected to take place later today.

When asked who the petition is against and who he wants SODELPA to join hands with, Koroisavou only says no government should be in power for more than 16 years.

SODELPA’s General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru confirms the party has not endorsed the activity currently being hosted by Koroisavou.

Duru says SODELPA wants the constitution followed and maintains a decision should be made tomorrow.

Koroisavou on the other hand says he is merely exercising his right as a financial member of SODELPA.

As at 9.50 this morning, Koroisavou has managed to collect 90 signatures.

More to follow.